Live or Let Die: Transplants only option as more suffer alcohol-induced liver failure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More young adults are facing death from alcohol-induced liver disease, particularly in the year since COVID-19 arrived in the United States.

For some patients, transplants are their only hope for survival. But historically, the health care industry has denied liver transplants to potential recipients who have been sober less than six months. That’s a death sentence for patients who may have just weeks to live.

A West Michigan woman reached out to Target 8 when her ex-boyfriend needed a lifesaving liver transplant as a result of to his struggle with alcoholism.

“The father of my children has been sent home to die by multiple hospitals even though he has a willing live liver donor,” Arrika Orchana wrote in a Facebook message to Target 8 investigators. “The issue is he was an alcoholic for years. He’s not asking to be on a transplant list and would not be taking a liver that could be given to someone else the hospital deems more ‘deserving,’ but from his sister who volunteered immediately for him. The medical community recognizes alcoholism as a disease yet is able to discriminate against it. Why?”

The family of Ian Duff, 37, of Grand Rapids, was frantically searching for a transplant program willing to give the father of two a second chance to see his children grow up.

Nationwide, alcohol-associated liver failure is killing younger and younger people, particularly women in their 20s and 30s whose bodies metabolize alcohol differently than men.

Excessive alcohol use can cause inflammation and scarring of the liver, impeding vital functions like waste removal, digestion of fats, and filtering of chemicals from food and alcohol.

Diseases caused by alcohol, like fatty liver, alcohol-induced hepatitis and cirrhosis, were increasing even before 2020. In the last two decades, alcohol-associated liver deaths in the United States have doubled to around 24,000 per year, with the biggest relative jump happening among 25- to 34-year-olds.

With Michiganders drinking more amid the stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Michigan Medical Center reports that early estimates show a 30 to 50 percent jump in hospital admissions for alcohol-related liver disease.

MOM: ‘IT’S REALLY HARD TO WATCH HIM DIE LIKE THIS’

Ian Duff and his family. (Courtesy)

“(Ian’s) smart. He’s funny. He’s a contributing member of society,” Kim Gerstenberger said of her son, Ian Duff. “He’s 37. He’s got two little kids. He’s a good father. …They love him. He loves them. I want him to be there for his kids.”

Gerstenberger knew her son drank too much but not that he was up to a fifth of whiskey or vodka a day.

“With COVID, I think he just drank a lot more,” said his mom, who noted that Duff had a good job before the pandemic.

While he always liked beer, Gerstenberger said her son’s drinking accelerated after his older brother died by suicide in 2007.

Ian Duff with his siblings. (Courtesy)

In mid- to late 2020, Duff began losing weight and had flu-like symptoms and yellowing skin, all signs of liver failure. In December, he was diagnosed with alcohol-induced liver failure at Spectrum Health.

When it became clear he would need a liver transplant to live, his sister immediately stepped up to donate a portion of her liver.

“I thought, well, if he’s a viable candidate and she is, do it,” Gerstenberger recalled. “But they won’t.”

Michigan is home to three liver transplant centers: the University of Michigan Medical Center, Henry Ford Health System and Beaumont Health. While Spectrum Health doesn’t do liver transplants itself, Gerstenberger said doctors there did not refer Duff to any facilities that do.



“Since he was an alcoholic and hadn’t been sober for six months, he was disqualified,” Gerstenberger said. “It’s really hard to watch him die like this.”

Ian Duff’s daughter hugs him. (Courtesy)

Ian Duff’s daughter stands near his sickbed.

Ian Duff’s daughter hugs him as he lays in his sickbed.

Ian Duff in his sickbed.

Ian Duff in his sickbed. (Courtesy)

Spectrum Health declined to comment on the care it provided Duff, but sent Target 8 a statement saying it is “committed to providing high quality care to every to patient.”

“We express our condolences to the family and friends of Ian Duff. It is not our practice to discuss individual patient issues such as this,” the statement read in part.

Duff ultimately made trips to both Cleveland Clinic and the University of Michigan Medical Center, but neither approved a liver transplant.

Two days after he arrived at the Ann Arbor hospital, Duff died there in a palliative care suite with his mom at his bedside.

Ian Duff’s daughter holds his hand.

Gerstenberger said doctors told her that Duff’s heart was too weak to withstand the stress of a transplant.

“It’s hard because I keep thinking, if only I’d gotten him to University of Michigan earlier,” she said. “I don’t think it had to be this way… He was strong. I think he could have survived a transplant if we’d gotten there early enough.”

It had taken Duff’s family 12 days of phone calls to find a transplant program — the University of Michigan — that might be willing to waive the six-month sobriety standard.

“That’s why things have to change,” Gerstenberger said. “Because the way the system is set up, you can’t navigate it without the hospitals involved.”

DOCTOR: SIX MONTHS SOBRIETY ‘ARBITRARY’

Several health care institutions told Target 8 that standards regarding who should be considered for liver transplants are evolving swiftly.

“The six-month rule goes back to ’90s,” Dr. Elliott Tapper of the University of Michigan Medical Center said in a Zoom interview with Target 8.

Tapper was not involved in Duff’s care and had no knowledge of his case.

“(In the past), it’s been felt that there’s a moral problem with transplanting people who are actively drinking,” Tapper explained. “A lot of (insurance plans) would come up with rules. Medicaid in Michigan actually said that you needed to be sober for two years before getting a liver transplant, so that was challenged in court, and it was said to be ‘arbitrary and capricious.'”

After that court case in the late 1980s, the sobriety requirement was dropped from two years to six months.

But Tapper pointed to research in recent years that showed patients who hadn’t been sober ahead of a transplant did just as well as those who had.

“There’ve been studies, particularly from France and Belgium, and then from across the United States, which show you can transplant people who were not sober, who showed up in the hospital super sick, and they would get terrific outcomes,” Tapper said. “So now we recognize, medically, that there’s no difference.”

Tapper believes most programs now determine transplant eligibility on a case-by-case basis or have specific transplant clinics dedicated to serving patients who are still struggling with the disease of alcoholism.

“I think by and large, people are saying, six months, that’s just kind of an arbitrary number,” Tapper explained.

‘SUPPLY AND DEMAND’

Still, other research has shown patients who are not sober before a transplant are more likely to return to high-risk drinking after.

“The issue is demand and supply of the organ, right? When someone gets an organ, someone else doesn’t,” Dr. Anjana Pillai of the University of Chicago Medical Center said. “You’re taking a precious organ that is somewhat scarce.”

In Michigan, 217 people were waiting for livers as of March 4, according to Gift of Life Michigan. A spokesperson for the agency told Target 8 that 228 livers were transplanted in the state in 2020.

Nationwide, three to four people die daily while waiting for livers.

Even if a patient has a live donor, like Duff did in his sister, they will not qualify for transplant unless they’ve been placed on the national waitlist.

Those placements happen only if the intended recipient has undergone a comprehensive evaluation to determine if they are likely to have a successful outcome post-transplant. Only then would a program consider putting a healthy, live donor at risk. There’s also concern that donors may feel pressured to participate.

To determine a potential recipient’s eligibility, programs consider factors like the patient’s insight into their alcohol use disorder, commitment to sobriety, familial support and ability to cover long-term medications.

Centers also look at whether the patient failed multiple rehabilitation attempts previously or knew he or she was damaging their liver but continued to use alcohol anyway.