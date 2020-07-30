LIST: Michigan’s nursing home COVID-19 hubs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many of the Michigan’s 21 nursing home COVID-19 “hubs,” which were set up to take those infected with the virus, have poor histories based on state inspections.
For each hub, Target 8 has listed the numbers of deficiencies and fines over three years of inspections, Medicare payment suspensions based on poor inspections, Medicare rankings (1 worst, 5 best), whether they passed or failed recent special “COVID-19” infection inspections, the number of state-approved COVID-19 beds, payments for those beds, and the numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Advantage Living Center, Northwest
Address: 16181 Hubbell Ave., Detroit, MI 48235
- Deficiencies: 53
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 24
- Upfront payment: $120,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 50
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
- COVID-19 worker cases: 27
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Advantage Living Center, Redford
Address: 25330 Six Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp., MI 48240
- Deficiencies: 35
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $32,400
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 24
- Upfront payment: $120,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 29
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 4
- COVID-19 worker cases: 14
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Advantage Living Center, Samaritan
Address: 5555 Conner St #4000, Detroit, MI 48213
- Deficiencies: 45
- Infection-related deficiencies: 3
- Fines: $42,081
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 30
- Upfront payment: $150,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 51
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
- COVID-19 worker cases: 18
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 1
Advantage Living Center, Wayne
Address: 4427 Venoy Rd., Wayne, MI 48184
- Deficiencies: 52
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $23,900
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare rating: 1 (much below)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 49
- Upfront payment: $245,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 49
- COVID-19 resident cases: 65
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 24
- COVID-19 worker cases: 10
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Cambridge South Healthcare Center
Address: 18200 W. 13 Mile Rd., Beverly Hills, MI 49025
- Deficiencies: 81
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $11,400
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 49
- Upfront payment: $245,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 34
- COVID-19 resident cases: 18
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 8
- COVID-19 worker cases: 10
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Evergreen Health & Living Center
Address: 19933 W. 13 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076
- Deficiencies: 35
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 30
- Upfront payment: $150,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 30
- COVID-19 resident cases: 85
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 7
- COVID-19 worker cases: 14
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
The Lodge at Taylor
Address: 22950 Northline Rd., Taylor, MI 48180
- Deficiencies: 77
- Infection-related deficiencies: 3
- Fines: $130,000
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 42
- Upfront payment: $210,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 30
- COVID-19 resident cases: 69
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 12
- COVID-19 worker cases: 5
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Medilodge of Frankenmuth
Address: 500 W Genesee St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734
- Deficiencies: 67
- Infection-related deficiencies: 4
- Fines: $132,778
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
- Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 25
- Upfront payment: $125,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 25
- COVID-19 resident cases: 0
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
- COVID-19 worker cases: 1
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Medilodge of Grand Blanc
Address: 11941 Belsay Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- Deficiencies: 80
- Infection-related deficiencies: 4
- Fines: $148,000
- Payment suspensions: 2
- *Special focus facility due to history of serious violations.
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: Not rated because of history of serious quality issues and because it’s a special focus facility.
- Original COVID-19 beds: 27
- Upfront payment: $135,000
- Current COVID-19 Beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 10
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 2
- COVID-19 worker cases: 7
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Medilodge of Grand Traverse County
Address: 2950 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
- Deficiencies: 62
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $26,300
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 26
- Upfront payment: $130,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 0
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
- COVID-19 worker cases: 2
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Medilodge of Livingston
Address: 3003 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843
- Deficiencies: 60
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $132,000
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 15
- Upfront payment: $75,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 39
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 10
- COVID-19 worker cases: 12
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Regency at Chene
Address: 2295 E. Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48207
- Deficiencies: 16
- Infection-related deficiencies: 1
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 64
- Upfront payment: $320,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 36
- COVID-19 resident cases: 0
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 14
- COVID-19 worker cases: 18
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Regency at Shelby Township
Address: 7401 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Charter Twp., MI 48317
- Deficiencies: 24
- Infection-related deficiencies: 1
- Fines: $18,800
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 14
- Upfront payment: $70,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 58
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 14
- COVID-19 worker cases: 26
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Regency at St. Clair Shores
Address: 22700 Greater Mack Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
- Deficiencies: 25
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: NA
- Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 18
- Upfront payment: $90,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 31
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 4
- COVID-19 worker cases: 12
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Shorepointe Nursing Center
Address: 26001 E. Jefferson Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
- Deficiencies: 18
- Infection-related deficiencies: 1
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
- Medicare Rating: 5 (much above average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 34
- Upfront payment: $170,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 34
- COVID-19 resident cases: 57
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 16
- COVID-19 worker cases: 30
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 1
SKLD Beltline
Address: 2320 E. Beltline SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Deficiencies: 59
- Infection-related deficiencies: 4
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 52
- Upfront payment: $260,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 26
- COVID-19 resident cases: 20
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 10
- COVID-19 worker cases: 17
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
SKLD Muskegon
Address: 1061 W. Hackley Ave., Muskegon, MI 49441
- Deficiencies: 61
- Infection-related deficiencies: 3
- Fines: $353,000 (under previous ownership)
- Payment suspensions: 1
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: N/A
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 52
- Upfront payment: $260,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 30
- COVID-19 resident cases: 47
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 8
- COVID-19 worker cases: 25
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
SKLD Plymouth
Address: 105 Haggerty Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170
- Deficiencies: 40
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: 0
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: None listed
- Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 37
- Upfront payment: $185,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 52
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 7
- COVID-19 worker cases: 17
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
SKLD West Bloomfield
Address: 6950 Farmington Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48322
- Deficiencies: 70
- Infection-related deficiencies: 1
- Fines: $50,960
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 48
- Upfront payment: $240,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 24
- COVID-19 resident cases: 0
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
- COVID-19 worker cases: 1
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
St. Anthony Nursing Healthcare
Address: 31830 Ryan Dr., Warren, MI 48092
- Deficiencies: 41
- Infection-related deficiencies: 2
- Fines: $11,100
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 28
- Upfront payment: $140,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 0
- COVID-19 resident cases: 80
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 19
- COVID-19 worker cases: 27
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
Willowbrook Manor in Genesee County (FOR-PROFIT)
Address: G-4436 Beecher Rd., Flint, MI 48532
- Deficiencies: 36
- Infection-related deficiencies: 0
- Fines: $13,000
- Payment suspensions: 0
- Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
- Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
- Original COVID-19 beds: 27
- Upfront payment: $135,000
- Current COVID-19 beds: 27
- COVID-19 resident cases: 55
- COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
- COVID-19 worker cases: 10
- COVID-19 worker deaths: 0
