LIST: Michigan’s nursing home COVID-19 hubs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many of the Michigan’s 21 nursing home COVID-19 “hubs,” which were set up to take those infected with the virus, have poor histories based on state inspections.

For each hub, Target 8 has listed the numbers of deficiencies and fines over three years of inspections, Medicare payment suspensions based on poor inspections, Medicare rankings (1 worst, 5 best), whether they passed or failed recent special “COVID-19” infection inspections, the number of state-approved COVID-19 beds, payments for those beds, and the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Advantage Living Center, Northwest

Address: 16181 Hubbell Ave., Detroit, MI 48235

  • Deficiencies: 53
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 24
  • Upfront payment: $120,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 50
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 27
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Advantage Living Center, Redford

Address: 25330 Six Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp., MI 48240

  • Deficiencies: 35
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $32,400
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 24
  • Upfront payment: $120,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 29
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 4
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 14
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Advantage Living Center, Samaritan

Address: 5555 Conner St #4000, Detroit, MI 48213

  • Deficiencies: 45
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 3
  • Fines: $42,081
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 30
  • Upfront payment: $150,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 51
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 18
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 1

Advantage Living Center, Wayne

Address: 4427 Venoy Rd., Wayne, MI 48184

  • Deficiencies: 52
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $23,900
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare rating: 1 (much below)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 49
  • Upfront payment: $245,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 49
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 65
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 24
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 10
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Cambridge South Healthcare Center

Address: 18200 W. 13 Mile Rd., Beverly Hills, MI 49025

  • Deficiencies: 81
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $11,400
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 49
  • Upfront payment: $245,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 34
  • COVID-19 resident cases:  18
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 8
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 10
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Evergreen Health & Living Center

Address: 19933 W. 13 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076

  • Deficiencies: 35
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 30
  • Upfront payment: $150,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 30
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 85
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 7
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 14
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

The Lodge at Taylor

Address: 22950 Northline Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

  • Deficiencies: 77
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 3
  • Fines: $130,000
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 42
  • Upfront payment: $210,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 30
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 69
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 12
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 5
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Frankenmuth

Address: 500 W Genesee St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734

  • Deficiencies: 67
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 4
  • Fines: $132,778
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
  • Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 25
  • Upfront payment: $125,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 25
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 0
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 1
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Grand Blanc

Address: 11941 Belsay Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439

  • Deficiencies: 80
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 4
  • Fines: $148,000
  • Payment suspensions: 2
  • *Special focus facility due to history of serious violations.
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: Not rated because of history of serious quality issues and because it’s a special focus facility.
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 27
  • Upfront payment: $135,000
  • Current COVID-19 Beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 10
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 2
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 7
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Grand Traverse County

Address: 2950 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

  • Deficiencies: 62
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $26,300
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 26
  • Upfront payment: $130,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 0
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 2
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Livingston

Address: 3003 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843

  • Deficiencies: 60
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $132,000
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 15
  • Upfront payment: $75,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 39
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 10
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 12
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at Chene

Address: 2295 E. Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48207

  • Deficiencies: 16
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 1
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 64
  • Upfront payment: $320,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 36
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 0
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 14
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 18
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at Shelby Township

Address: 7401 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Charter Twp., MI 48317

  • Deficiencies: 24
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 1
  • Fines: $18,800
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 14
  • Upfront payment: $70,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 58
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 14
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 26
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at St. Clair Shores

Address: 22700 Greater Mack Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082

  • Deficiencies: 25
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: NA
  • Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 18
  • Upfront payment: $90,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 31
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 4
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 12
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Shorepointe Nursing Center

Address: 26001 E. Jefferson Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

  • Deficiencies: 18
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 1
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
  • Medicare Rating: 5 (much above average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 34
  • Upfront payment: $170,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 34
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 57
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 16
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 30
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 1

SKLD Beltline

Address: 2320 E. Beltline SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

  • Deficiencies:  59
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 4
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 52
  • Upfront payment: $260,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 26
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 20
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 10
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 17
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD Muskegon

Address: 1061 W. Hackley Ave., Muskegon, MI 49441

  • Deficiencies: 61
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 3
  • Fines: $353,000 (under previous ownership)
  • Payment suspensions: 1
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: N/A
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 52
  • Upfront payment: $260,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 30
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 47
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 8
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 25
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD Plymouth

Address: 105 Haggerty Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170

  • Deficiencies: 40
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: 0
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: None listed
  • Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 37
  • Upfront payment: $185,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 52
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 7
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 17
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD West Bloomfield

Address: 6950 Farmington Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48322

  • Deficiencies: 70
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 1
  • Fines: $50,960
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 48
  • Upfront payment: $240,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 24
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 0
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 0
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 1
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

St. Anthony Nursing Healthcare

Address: 31830 Ryan Dr., Warren, MI 48092

  • Deficiencies: 41
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 2
  • Fines: $11,100
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 3 (average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 28
  • Upfront payment: $140,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 0
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 80
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 19
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 27
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Willowbrook Manor in Genesee County (FOR-PROFIT)

Address: G-4436 Beecher Rd., Flint, MI 48532

  • Deficiencies: 36
  • Infection-related deficiencies: 0
  • Fines: $13,000
  • Payment suspensions: 0
  • Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed
  • Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)
  • Original COVID-19 beds: 27
  • Upfront payment: $135,000
  • Current COVID-19 beds: 27
  • COVID-19 resident cases: 55
  • COVID-19 resident deaths: 20
  • COVID-19 worker cases: 10
  • COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

