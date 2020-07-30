LIST: Michigan’s nursing home COVID-19 hubs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many of the Michigan’s 21 nursing home COVID-19 “hubs,” which were set up to take those infected with the virus, have poor histories based on state inspections.

For each hub, Target 8 has listed the numbers of deficiencies and fines over three years of inspections, Medicare payment suspensions based on poor inspections, Medicare rankings (1 worst, 5 best), whether they passed or failed recent special “COVID-19” infection inspections, the number of state-approved COVID-19 beds, payments for those beds, and the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Advantage Living Center, Northwest

Address: 16181 Hubbell Ave., Detroit, MI 48235

Deficiencies: 53

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 24

Upfront payment: $120,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 50

COVID-19 resident deaths: 20

COVID-19 worker cases: 27

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Advantage Living Center, Redford

Address: 25330 Six Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp., MI 48240

Deficiencies: 35

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $32,400

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 24

Upfront payment: $120,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 29

COVID-19 resident deaths: 4

COVID-19 worker cases: 14

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Advantage Living Center, Samaritan

Address: 5555 Conner St #4000, Detroit, MI 48213

Deficiencies: 45

Infection-related deficiencies: 3

Fines: $42,081

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 30

Upfront payment: $150,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 51

COVID-19 resident deaths: 20

COVID-19 worker cases: 18

COVID-19 worker deaths: 1

Advantage Living Center, Wayne

Address: 4427 Venoy Rd., Wayne, MI 48184

Deficiencies: 52

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $23,900

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare rating: 1 (much below)

Original COVID-19 beds: 49

Upfront payment: $245,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 49

COVID-19 resident cases: 65

COVID-19 resident deaths: 24

COVID-19 worker cases: 10

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Cambridge South Healthcare Center

Address: 18200 W. 13 Mile Rd., Beverly Hills, MI 49025

Deficiencies: 81

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $11,400

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 49

Upfront payment: $245,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 34

COVID-19 resident cases: 18

COVID-19 resident deaths: 8

COVID-19 worker cases: 10

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Evergreen Health & Living Center

Address: 19933 W. 13 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076

Deficiencies: 35

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 30

Upfront payment: $150,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 30

COVID-19 resident cases: 85

COVID-19 resident deaths: 7

COVID-19 worker cases: 14

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

The Lodge at Taylor

Address: 22950 Northline Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

Deficiencies: 77

Infection-related deficiencies: 3

Fines: $130,000

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 42

Upfront payment: $210,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 30

COVID-19 resident cases: 69

COVID-19 resident deaths: 12

COVID-19 worker cases: 5

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Frankenmuth

Address: 500 W Genesee St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Deficiencies: 67

Infection-related deficiencies: 4

Fines: $132,778

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed

Medicare Rating: 1 (much below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 25

Upfront payment: $125,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 25

COVID-19 resident cases: 0

COVID-19 resident deaths: 0

COVID-19 worker cases: 1

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Grand Blanc

Address: 11941 Belsay Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Deficiencies: 80

Infection-related deficiencies: 4

Fines: $148,000

Payment suspensions: 2

*Special focus facility due to history of serious violations.

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: Not rated because of history of serious quality issues and because it’s a special focus facility.

Original COVID-19 beds: 27

Upfront payment: $135,000

Current COVID-19 Beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 10

COVID-19 resident deaths: 2

COVID-19 worker cases: 7

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Grand Traverse County

Address: 2950 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

Deficiencies: 62

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $26,300

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 26

Upfront payment: $130,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 0

COVID-19 resident deaths: 0

COVID-19 worker cases: 2

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Medilodge of Livingston

Address: 3003 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843

Deficiencies: 60

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $132,000

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 15

Upfront payment: $75,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 39

COVID-19 resident deaths: 10

COVID-19 worker cases: 12

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at Chene

Address: 2295 E. Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48207

Deficiencies: 16

Infection-related deficiencies: 1

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 64

Upfront payment: $320,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 36

COVID-19 resident cases: 0

COVID-19 resident deaths: 14

COVID-19 worker cases: 18

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at Shelby Township

Address: 7401 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Charter Twp., MI 48317

Deficiencies: 24

Infection-related deficiencies: 1

Fines: $18,800

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 14

Upfront payment: $70,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 58

COVID-19 resident deaths: 14

COVID-19 worker cases: 26

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Regency at St. Clair Shores

Address: 22700 Greater Mack Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082

Deficiencies: 25

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: NA

Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 18

Upfront payment: $90,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 31

COVID-19 resident deaths: 4

COVID-19 worker cases: 12

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Shorepointe Nursing Center

Address: 26001 E. Jefferson Ave., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Deficiencies: 18

Infection-related deficiencies: 1

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed

Medicare Rating: 5 (much above average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 34

Upfront payment: $170,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 34

COVID-19 resident cases: 57

COVID-19 resident deaths: 16

COVID-19 worker cases: 30

COVID-19 worker deaths: 1

SKLD Beltline

Address: 2320 E. Beltline SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Deficiencies: 59

Infection-related deficiencies: 4

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 52

Upfront payment: $260,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 26

COVID-19 resident cases: 20

COVID-19 resident deaths: 10

COVID-19 worker cases: 17

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD Muskegon

Address: 1061 W. Hackley Ave., Muskegon, MI 49441

Deficiencies: 61

Infection-related deficiencies: 3

Fines: $353,000 (under previous ownership)

Payment suspensions: 1

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: N/A

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 52

Upfront payment: $260,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 30

COVID-19 resident cases: 47

COVID-19 resident deaths: 8

COVID-19 worker cases: 25

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD Plymouth

Address: 105 Haggerty Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170

Deficiencies: 40

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: 0

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: None listed

Medicare Rating: 2 (below average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 37

Upfront payment: $185,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 52

COVID-19 resident deaths: 7

COVID-19 worker cases: 17

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

SKLD West Bloomfield

Address: 6950 Farmington Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Deficiencies: 70

Infection-related deficiencies: 1

Fines: $50,960

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Failed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 48

Upfront payment: $240,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 24

COVID-19 resident cases: 0

COVID-19 resident deaths: 0

COVID-19 worker cases: 1

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

St. Anthony Nursing Healthcare

Address: 31830 Ryan Dr., Warren, MI 48092

Deficiencies: 41

Infection-related deficiencies: 2

Fines: $11,100

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 3 (average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 28

Upfront payment: $140,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 0

COVID-19 resident cases: 80

COVID-19 resident deaths: 19

COVID-19 worker cases: 27

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Willowbrook Manor in Genesee County (FOR-PROFIT)

Address: G-4436 Beecher Rd., Flint, MI 48532

Deficiencies: 36

Infection-related deficiencies: 0

Fines: $13,000

Payment suspensions: 0

Special COVID-19 infection control survey: Passed

Medicare Rating: 4 (above average)

Original COVID-19 beds: 27

Upfront payment: $135,000

Current COVID-19 beds: 27

COVID-19 resident cases: 55

COVID-19 resident deaths: 20

COVID-19 worker cases: 10

COVID-19 worker deaths: 0

Read Ken Kolker’s full Target 8 investigation here: Majority of COVID-19 hubs have history of questionable care