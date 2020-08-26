Leaked photos apparently show dismantled USPS machines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An inside source leaked photos from inside the downtown Grand Rapids post office to Target 8. The photos apparently show pieces of mail sorting machines disassembled and waiting to be removed.

An employee taking photos inside of any U.S. Postal Service facility could result in a termination. Postal workers told Target 8 they’re fed up and decided to snap the pictures, risking their job to ensure the truth is told.

The source says the three photos were snapped this week from the loading dock at the downtown Grand Rapids post office located on Michigan Street.

Additional employees have verified the photos were taken from inside, including the president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 281, Amy Puhalski. She confirms that the photos show parts of two different delivery bar code sorters. The machines organize letters so that they’re in order when a postal carrier drops them off.

Puhalski says each machine runs up to 35,000 pieces of mail per hour. The union says there are 25 in the metro Grand Rapids area. Three have been taken offline.

A leaked photo apparently showing dismantled pieces of delivery bar code sorters. (Courtesy: Internal source at downtown Grand Rapids post office)

Target 8 was told by sources that pieces have been on the loading dock since July.

Congressman Bill Huizenga toured the facility on Friday, which he said lasted an hour and covered multiple levels.

Huizenga shared a video after the tour where he said, “I asked the question, ‘Has there been any changes over the last month?’ Because you are seeing a lot of this time frame getting thrown out that the White House ordered things to happen or the Post Master General DeJoy, new on the job, has ordered machines to be dismantled. They gave me an assurance that not a single piece of machinery has been dismantled or left the building.”

On Wednesday, Target 8 shared the photos with Huizenga. He responded by sending this statement:

“I had the opportunity to tour the Michigan Avenue Facility on Friday and I was given every assurance that they were operating at full strength and did not have any operational issues. However, I did not tour what appears to be the loading dock area of the downtown facility. I have sent an additional inquiry regarding these photos to the post office leadership. This week, I also submitted questions regarding the removal of any machinery dating back to the beginning of January of this year. Additionally, I am asking the post office to clarify if any such changes were made and what, if any, impact those changes could have on their capacity to process ballots. I look forward to receiving a timely response from the post office.”

The union president adds that there are parts from a third machine out on the floor of the post office. She says Huizenga should have seen those during his tour.