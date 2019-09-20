KISD Board: Sever relationship with asst. super

A photo of the Kent Intermediate School District where they discussed the situation with Bill Smith. (Sept. 20, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — School board members for Kent Intermediate School District asked the superintendent to negotiate a settlement agreement with an assistant superintendent after listening to reasons why he should be fired.

Bill Smith has been on paid administrative leave since June.

On Friday, board members listened to evidence from an internal investigation into Smith’s conduct, review of the district’s partnership with the software-company Kickstand and fervent denial of wrongdoing from Smith and his attorneys.

The disciplinary hearing was called as a special meeting. The board tabled discussions after more than five hours, asking both sides to take two weeks to come to a settlement agreement that will separate Smith from the district.

“I urge you to do your very best,” KISD School Board President Andrea Haidle said to both sides before the meeting adjourned.

As part of his termination recommendation, KISD Superintendent Ron Caniff presented his analysis of the district’s relationship with Kickstand, a company that bought a software called “Edify” from the district in 2014.

An undated photo of William Smith, an assistant superintendent within the Kent Intermediate School District put on paid administrative leave on June 19. (Courtesy)

Edify/Kickstand: “Bill’s baby” “bad deal in hindsight”

Haidle’s comment came after Smith’s representation laid out plans for a lawsuit if the board voted to fire him, to which she acknowledged as a threat to the district.

Smith is credited with being instrumental in getting Edify off the ground several years ago and operating it through the district.

Since Smith was placed on paid administrative leave, Target 8 has received several tips regarding the district’s involvement with the private company. Those continue to be investigated.

Caniff told the board the district has a net loss of roughly $1.1 million since the purchase agreement was signed five years ago. The overall operating budget for KISD is roughly $300 million per year, according to Caniff later being questioned for context.

According to the superintendent’s calculations, more than $772,500 was spent on employing people with district money to support the software.

Smith’s attorney, Bradley Glazier of Bos and Glazier, pointed out some of the salaries may have been paid for by grants the district received.

Target 8 continues to sift through responsive records from a Freedom of Information Request that lay out the extent of the agreement and costs paid by the district.

KISD confirmed Kickstand vacated office space being used on district property earlier this month. A memo sent to the company last month severed support by the district, including offices, though Kickstand is still on the hook for the remaining balance of a $1.6 million purchase price.

Third-party investigation

Robert Schindler of Lusk Albertson outlined what prompted his internal investigation for the board during the hearing.

He said two employees came forward with formal complaints against Smith in June, shortly before he was placed on paid administrative leave. He interviewed 31 employees in addition to the complainants and Smith.

“He became upset, he became red-faced, pounded his fists on the table and yelled at the complainant,” Schindler said a director disclosed to him during an interview. The complainant alleged it was Smith’s response to questioning involvement with Kickstand.

The other complaint surrounded an employee who took on an administrative role from one that was non-administrative and felt undercut by the contract’s salary.

Schindler said the complainant described similar behaviors to the first complainant, which also became a pattern in different interviews he conducted with employees.

The investigation could not substantiate allegations Smith discriminated against women, but the board agreed with the Schindler’s assertion he created a hostile work environment for employees.

Smith spent time defending himself against the allegations. He and his attorney cited years of exemplary reviews by Caniff and the former superintendent. The latest was just two weeks prior to Smith being placed on leave.

Smith’s attorney previously sent Target 8 this statement in regards to the accusations and investigation:

“Bill Smith categorically denies the claims attributed to unknown sources within the Kent ISD. Gender has not influenced any of the decisions he has made on behalf of the school district. As shown in his exemplary performance evaluations, Bill has successfully worked with the men and women in the district throughout his time at the Kent ISD and during his 28 year career in public education. Bill looks forward to the completion of the investigation. He plans to continue to serve the students, parents and staff of the Kent ISD.

You can read excerpts from his June 2019 review below:





