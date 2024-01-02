GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On his deathbed, a convicted killer admitted to the murder of a Grand Rapids woman in 1996, the murder of a woman whose body was found in Maryland and nine other murders for which he never faced charges, sources say.

Garry Artman reached out to detectives in the days before he died of lung cancer at a prison hospital in Jackson, sources told Target 8. Struggling to breathe, he admitted to the 11 murders, 10 of which happened in Grand Rapids.

That included the murders of Sharon Hammack in 1996 and Dusty Shuck in 2006. He was convicted last year of killing Hammack but was still awaiting trial for Shuck’s murder.

Hammack was among 17 women who went missing or were found dead in metro Grand Rapids between 1993 and 1996. Detectives are still comparing details Artman provided against the cases.

“Our investigative team has met with him three times prior to his death to see if there’s any information or case facts they could glean to help solve some of the unsolved murders and missing people,” Kent County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Brunner said. “So what we can say is those three times were fruitful to an extent and we’re trying to further help bring closure to these families that have been impacted over these last many years by these unsolved cases. So that is our hope, but they’re still a handful of work to be done.”

Artman told investigators he spotted one of his victims leaving the old So-So’s Lounge on Division Avenue, sources told Target 8. He said she was wearing a sling on her arm. Those details match the case of 28-year-old Cathleen Dennis, who was last seen in Grand Rapids on July 7, 1995, and whose body was never found.

An undated courtesy photo of Cathleen Dennis with her children.

Dennis, originally of Nebraska, came to Grand Rapids in the 1990s with her sister. They were sex workers, Deanna Dennis previously told Target 8. She last saw her sister working along Division Avenue, the city’s red-light district at the time. When her sister failed to return to their hotel room the next morning, Deanna Dennis said, she knew something was wrong. She flagged down a cop.

“They treated me like, ‘Oh, it’s just another one of those girls,’ so they didn’t give me help or nothing,” Deanna Dennis told Target 8.

She and her family looked for her sister, but it was no good.

“She was just a joy to be around,” Deanna Dennis said of her sister. “She was just goofy. … The life of the party. Me and her, we used to be in that hotel room, laughing and wrestling on the bed. Doing all kind of crazy stuff.”

Artman was not facing charges in connection to Dennis’ case.

Hammack’s body — bound, raped, strangled and stabbed — was found wrapped in a blanket alongside a metro Grand Rapids road on Oct. 3, 1996. Age 29, she was pregnant with her third child.

An undated photo shows Sharon Hammack.

“She was beautiful. She didn’t deserve that,” Hammack’s sister, Tina DeYoung, previously said.

For years, the murder went unsolved. Then, forensic genealogy pointed police to Artman, a long-haul trucker. He was arrested for her murder in August 2022.

DNA also linked him to the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Shuck. She was found beaten and stabbed to death off I-70 in Maryland in 2006.

Artman was convicted of Hammack’s murder in September 2023. At sentencing in October, he denied killing her.

“They’re blaming me for what somebody else did,” Artman said in October. “Let ’em. If they get closure, fine, they get closure. But all these other murders, they’re idiots,” he said, referring to investigators on the case. “You detectives right there, ‘scuse my language, are (expletive) idiots. Why? Because you keep looking at me, and I didn’t do it.”

Artman died Thursday. He was 66.