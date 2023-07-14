An image of Gabino Balderas Jr. on his father’s cellphone. (June 4, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jail inmate with a history of attempting suicide was alone in a shower for more than 40 minutes before he was found hanging earlier this year, according to the sheriff’s department.

Gabino Balderas Jr., 26, of Kent City, died six days later at the hospital.

The autopsy report obtained by Target 8 shows Balderas wrapped a mesh laundry bag around his neck and tied that to clothing, which he wedged into the upper hinge of a shower door.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young wouldn’t comment about the death, citing an ongoing investigation, but she provided Target 8 a timeline.

She said surveillance cameras tracked Balderas in a jail day room and recreation area until 9:23 p.m. on May 26, when he walked into a shower where, for privacy, there are no cameras. Forty-three minutes later, she said, at 10:06 p.m., an inmate found him hanging and called for help.

A guard cut him down and he was rushed to Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died after his family donated his organs.

There was no sign of foul play. The Kent County medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Balderas’s father, Gabino Balderas Sr., said he wonders why his son was left alone that long and why it took an inmate to find him.

He speaks broken English and spoke through an interpreter.

“They knew he was suicidal; how come they never kept an eye on him?” he said. “That’s a long time to leave somebody alone.”

He questions why his son wasn’t on suicide watch, where guards would check on him every 15 minutes.

“How come they didn’t keep an eye on him? Put him in a special area?” he said.

Balderas was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital for 60 days in May 2022 after he had slit his wrists in an attempt to “end it all,” court records show. A doctor had diagnosed him with “major depressive disorder.”

Less than a year later, in April 2023, Kent County sheriff’s deputies arrested him after he choked his mother with a rope until she lost consciousness at their home in Kent City. Balderas was locked up on a $500,000 bond on charges of assault and aggravated domestic violence, and was ordered to stand trial.

His father said he’d been depressed since a break-up with the mother of his children.

“He feels bad because the two girls he left behind, you know? With no dad,” his interpreter said.

The sheriff said workers from Network 180, the county’s mental health authority, met with Balderas 13 times during his four weeks at the jail — the last time three days before he was found hanging. In an email, she said his housing assignment was “consistent with the mental health professionals’ findings.”

Balderas’s father said he’s hired an attorney to help investigate.

The sheriff said she expects to get results from an internal investigation in several weeks.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached anytime at 988.