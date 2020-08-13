Kent County deputy resigns after off-duty crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County sheriff’s deputy who came close to losing his job last year after an off-duty fight resigned Thursday after his private car was left behind at the scene of a crash.

Kenyatta Weaver Jr., 26, last year kept his job despite lying to police about a fight in which he pulled his gun. After that incident, Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young gave Weaver a second chance.

“Officer integrity is our No. 1 priority, and we take instances like this very seriously,” the sheriff said about the most recent incident.

She said Weaver made “inconsistent” statements” during the internal investigation.

The sheriff’s department opened up the most recent internal investigation after a crash at 12:35 a.m. July 23 at Cottage Grove Street and Jefferson Avenue SE. The car belonging to Weaver appeared to have crashed into a traffic sign. No injuries were reported. He was off-duty.

By the time Grand Rapids police arrived, the car was still there, but the driver had left, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said that Weaver told police that somebody else was driving.

“They’re trying to determine if he’d left it behind,” the sheriff said.

Workers at nearby businesses told Target 8 that police seized surveillance video from the area. It’s not clear what that showed.

The sheriff placed Weaver on paid suspension pending the outcome of the internal investigation. He resigned before that investigation was complete, she said.

In June 2019, Weaver threw punches during an off-duty brawl at the Maplewood Mobile Home Park near South Division Avenue and 68th Street in Byron Township.

The deputy briefly pulled a gun during the incident, then later lied to responding deputies about the fight and the gun, according to police reports.

As a result, the sheriff suspended Weaver without pay for four weeks and made him sign a “last-chance” agreement before allowing him to return to road patrol.