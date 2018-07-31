Missionary doctor won't face sex assault trial Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Donn Ketcham in an Ottawa County courtroom on Feb. 10, 2017. [ + - ] Video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Baptist missionary doctor from Wyoming accused of molesting nearly two dozen girls and women in Bangladesh, along with a girl in Allendale, won't face trial.

An Ottawa County judge ruled that Donn Ketcham, now 87, is incompetent to stand trial because he suffers from dementia.

Prosecutors told 24 Hour News 8 they don't plan to appeal, which means the charge against him will be dismissed.

Ketcham's alleged victims from his decades in Bangladesh — known then as MKs, or missionary kids — said the local case was their only chance for justice.

"As far as earthly justice, this was our one shot," said Diana Durrill, of the Denver area, who said Ketcham molested her in the 1980s in Bangladesh.

Ketcham, who also suffers from Parkinson's disease, was never charged over the allegations in Bangladesh decades ago, in part because his missionary group covered up the alleged crimes.

In his decision filed last week, Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing cited Ketcham's age, the fact he suffers from Parkinson's disease and his failing memory.

He is "unable to recall his attorney's name, is unable to identify his medications, is unable to identify the date, has gotten lost when walking, obsesses over certain issues, forgets significant events, and becomes agitated," the judge wrote in his opinion.

A state psychologist testified July 20 that Ketcham was competent to stand trial.

However, the judge wrote that "the state's evaluator does not challenge the defense expert's conclusion which deems defendant incompetent to stand trial."

The judge said Ketcham would not be able to defend himself from the expected testimony of his accusers from his days in Bangladesh.

The judge also ruled that based on Ketcham's and diagnosis, his mental abilities will continue to get worse.

"Accordingly, there is NOT a substantial probability that, if provided a course of treatment, defendant will attain competence within 15 months," the judge wrote.

"There is no indication that defendant is malingering or in any way feigning incompetency," according to the ruling.

Ketcham was a longtime doctor for the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism missionary camp in Bangladesh. A report released in 2016 by ABWE says it confirmed he molested 18 children and five women there in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Many were the children of missionary parents.

But the missionary group initially covered it up, even after Ketcham admitted to "perverted sin" with Diana Durrill's young sister, Kim James, starting when she was 12. He was in his 50s. He was never charged.

"He's been able to dodge accountability and responsibility for a very long time," Durrill said.

Instead, after being forced from the mission field, the doctor moved back to West Michigan and started practicing medicine in Allendale in 1989.

He was accused of molesting a local girl who was 4 or 5 in the late 1990s during a doctor's visit at his office in Allendale, with her mom in the room. The girl first reported it in 2011, but the investigation went nowhere until the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department reopened it in response to a Target 8 report.

A judge ordered Ketcham, who lost his medical license in 2012, to stand trial in December 2016, but that was delayed to see if he was competent to stand trial.

Some of his alleged victims from Bangladesh were expected to testify against him.

"I think it's one of those things that we dreaded but were willing to do if that's what it took," said Linda Walsh Zylstra, who was subpoenaed to testify.

But now that won't happen.

The women who say there were assaulted in Bangladesh said they were grateful for the local woman who came forward.

"I hope that young gal knows that even though he got off, that we all believe her," Walsh Zylstra said.

"In light of what I believe about God, his ultimate judgment is still coming," Durrill said. "He'll still face the ultimate judge."