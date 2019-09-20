Researchers to reveal who’s in jail, why, for how long

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Researchers with The Pew Charitable Trusts will reveal new data in Grand Rapids Friday morning regarding Michigan’s jail population.

At the third meeting of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, presenters will release statistics detailing Michigan arrest practices, jail admission trends and court processing information to show who’s going to jail, for how long and why.

The forum, which is open to the public, will take place at Grand Rapids Community College’s Student Community Center.

24 Hour News 8 will live stream Friday morning’s presentation from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The public is invited to provide testimony at the forum from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The task force, created through executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is a bipartisan, interbranch effort to drive criminal justice reform. Its members include judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, county commissioners, community corrections, prisoner and victim advocates.

Its directive is to examine factors affecting jail populations and make recommendations to reduce incarceration trends, promote public safety and safeguard civil rights.