GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Danielle Rosales heard about an arrest in the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Kent County, she immediately thought of her own beloved sister, Sonyia Marie Campos.

Could the long-haul trucker arrested in Hammack’s murder have been responsible for Campos’ killing too?

The two women were discovered dead just 12 days and 18 miles apart in 1996.

“I got the chills like I’ve never had before,” she said. “That just went through my body, and I … just started crying and thanking God,” recalled Rosales, through tears.

Campos’ body was found in September 1996, amid a series of murders in which women were dumped in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

The family of Sonyia Marie Campos gathered at Johnson Park in Grand Rapids on Sept. 4, 2022, exactly 26 years after she went missing. Her body was found on Sept. 21, 1996.

For 26 years, Campos’ family has been desperate to know who killed the kind-hearted and trusting young mother.

On Sunday, Campos’ family gathered at Johnson Park on Grand Rapids southwest side to honor her and release lanterns in her memory. Johnson was Campos’ favorite park, and the family visits every September to honor and celebrate her.

“This all the time not knowing, it’s just painful,” Danielle Rosales, Campos’ sister, said. “Twenty-six years (and) we don’t know who did it. Why they did it. We need answers.”

At least 13 women were murdered and dumped in and around Grand Rapids between 1994 and 1997. Five of them, including Campos, were found in August and September of 1996.

It wasn’t until Sept. 21, 1996 — 17 days after Campos disappeared — that a passerby discovered her body in the woods near Butterworth Street and O’Brien Road on the city’s southwest side. Twelve days after that, on Oct. 3, the body of 29-year-old Sharon Hammack was found along 76th Street near Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township.

An arrest was not made in any of their deaths until this year, when Garry Dean Artman, a 64-year-old long haul trucker, was arrested and charged with murdering Hammack.

Artman lived in Grand Rapids in the mid-90s. Detectives say it was DNA from the Sharon Hammack crime scene and advances in technology that led them to Artman.

An undated photo of Sonyia Marie Campos.

Now, Campos’ family wonders if Artman could have been her killer, too.

Investigators have not said — and it’s probably too early to know — if Garry Artman is a viable suspect in Campos’ murder. Several police agencies are investigating to determine if Artman could have killed any of the other women.

Rosales said her sister loved children and had a young son she adored.

Artman is in the Kent County jail awaiting trial on Sharon Hammack’s murder.