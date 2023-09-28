GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case of the 1996 murder of a mother of two who was pregnant is now in the hands of a jury.

A jury will decide whether Garry Artman is guilty or not guilty of the rape and murder of Sharon Hammack, 29. Her body was found Oct. 3, 1996, on the side of a rural road near Caledonia, wrapped in a blanket secured with electrical cords. She had been stabbed and strangled.

In closing arguments Friday morning, the prosecution said Artman decided Hammack didn’t deserve to live. The defense argued that Artman hired Hammack for sex and that there’s no proof he killed her.

Hammack’s sisters listened in the gallery.

Judge Scott Noto provided the jury of 10 men and four women with instructions and they were excused for deliberations.

The trial began Monday. Over the course of it, jurors heard about the DNA from the crime scene that eventually led investigators to Artman; the knives, ropes, women’s underwear and torture videos found in his storage unit after his August 2022 arrest and the disturbing things investigators say he wrote in journals. They saw photos of Hammack’s autopsy and heard from the medical examiner who conducted it.

On Wednesday, a woman who was raped by Artman in 1980 when she was 16 took the stand, saying that after she and a friend were attacked, Artman threatened to kill them if they told anyone what happened. They did report the rapes and Artman served prison time as a result.

The defense did not call any of its own witnesses, instead working to poke holes in the prosecution’s case. It tried to stress that the prosecution can’t prove Artman wrote the journals or that the sexual contact with Hammack was not consensual.

Artman, 65, has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. If his health holds up, he is also set to stand trial in Maryland for the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Shuck, whose body was found in 2006.