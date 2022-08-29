GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of raping and killing a Grand Rapids-area woman in 1996 appeared before a Kent County judge Monday afternoon to be formally charged.

Garry Artman, 64, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony murder and open murder. As is protocol, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He answered the judge’s questions with brief responses.

He was arrested in Mississippi earlier this month and brought back to Kent County over the weekend.

The charges stem from the death of Sharon Hammack, whose body was found along 76th Street near Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township on Oct. 3, 1996. She had been raped, strangled and stabbed.

“I hope he rots in hell for what he did,” one of Hammack’s sisters told Target 8 last week. “He’s a monster.”

Hammack was a 29-year-old mother of two who family says was pregnant with a third when she died. She struggled with addiction and turned to sex work to fund the drug abuse.

Authorities recovered DNA in her case, but for years it was a dead end. Then, recently, they passed the DNA off to a California-based forensic genealogy firm. Genealogists used public databases to track down the parents of the attacker. The parents had four sons, but only Garry Artman had ties to the murder scene. Artman now lives in Florida but lived in Grand Rapids when Hammack died.

DNA also made him a suspect in the murder of another woman, Dusty Shuck, 24, who was last seen alive in California but whose body was found near a highway truck stop in Maryland on May 4, 2006. Artman is a long-haul trucker who authorities can prove was within 20 miles of Shuck in California.

Artman previously served 11 years in a Michigan prison for criminal sexual assault convictions in the 1980s.

“He went to gladiator school and refined his technique,” Shuck’s mother told Target 8 last week. “Then he got out and unleashed it on the world.”

Artman’s bond was set at $1 million cash. He is expected back in court for hearings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.