MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Muskegon County sheriff’s detective has pleaded no contest to misconduct in office after prosecutors say he had a sexual relationship with a woman he was investigating.

Darric Roesler, 51, pleaded to the charge Wednesday in Muskegon County Circuit Court. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea at sentencing. He could face up to five years in prison.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said there was no plea deal.

Roesler had been assigned to the county’s Elder Abuse Task Force.

The misconduct involved allegations that Roesler had a sexual relationship with a woman he was investigating for embezzling more than $10,000 from a vulnerable adult, according to Hilson.

The 43-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge and will face sentencing in December.

She told Target 8 that she felt she had no choice but to submit to Roesler, who would visit at her home while armed and wearing his badge.

Sheriff Michael Poulin said he suspended Roesler without pay in May, then fired him in June after an internal investigation. The sheriff’s department hired Roesler full-time six years ago. He had previously worked as a firefighter in Muskegon.