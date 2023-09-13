KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly six years after he was exonerated on a perjury charge linked to the murder of a 10-year-old girl, a St. Joseph County man on Wednesday told jurors the wrongful conviction continues to ruin his life.

Ray McCann Jr. sued several detectives and police departments but claims were dismissed against all the defendants except the lead Michigan State Police detective on the case, Sgt. Bryan Fuller.

McCann, then a reserve police officer, was the lead suspect in the 2007 murder of 10-year-old Jodi Parrack in Constantine, but was never charged in her death. Seven years later, after a cold case team reopened the investigation, he was charged with five counts of perjury.

McCann testified Wednesday that he pleaded no contest back then only because he didn’t think he’d get a fair trial.

“I knew,” he said, “that was the fastest way to get back to my family.”

He served 20 months in jail and prison.

The Michigan Innocence Clinic took up his case and exonerated McCann after Target 8 exposed how detectives lied to McCann repeatedly during 20 interrogations. During those interrogations, McCann denied any involvement in the killing 86 times.

McCann’s perjury conviction was set aside in August 2018 and he later got $40,000 in compensation from the state. But he testified through tears that it broke up his family and ruined his reputation. He was beaten in prison, he said. He said he still suffers from depression and has nightmares and that the site of police cars leads to paranoia.

Fuller, the state police detective he blames for his false conviction, also testified, acknowledging that he lied not only to McCann but also to other witnesses in the investigation. While he said it wasn’t the “preferred method,” it wasn’t improper.

Among the lies: that police had found McCann’s DNA on Jodi’s body and that surveillance video showed he was lying about his whereabouts that night. At one point, the detective testified, police believed McCann’s 11-year-old son was the killer and that McCann was covering up for him.

During a break in the hearing, the detective refused to comment to Target 8.

The trial is expected to last through Tuesday.

While McCann was locked up for perjury, another man, Daniel Furlong, confessed to the killing and sexual assault, telling police he acted alone. He was sentenced to between 30 and 60 years in prison and, now 73, is behind bars at the Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater.