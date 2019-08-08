Dispatch: Sheridan diverted ambulances for 8 hours

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County Central Dispatch confirms Sheridan Community Hospital diverted ambulances away from its emergency room overnight on Tuesday because of a staffing shortage.

Dispatchers say ambulances were diverted for about eight hours and things went back to normal Wednesday morning.

This comes about a week after Target 8 discovered Sheridan contracted Samaritan Health Care to take over inpatient services.

At the time, SCH CEO Randy Flechsig told Target 8 the move was a better coverage option for patients rather than a way to address problems at the hospital.

Dispatchers say it’s not uncommon for hospitals to divert ambulances for periods of time.