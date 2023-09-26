GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives on Tuesday listed a number of unsettling items found after the arrest of a long-haul trucker accused of murdering a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tanner Day testified that when investigators searched Garry Artman’s truck following his arrest in August 2022, they found a giant stuffed bear in the front passenger seat. One of the bear’s ears had earrings and there was stuffing coming out of the “rear end” of the bear.

An evidence photo shows the bear found after Artman’s. (Sept. 26, 2023)

Day testified that when investigators searched Artman’s storage unit in Lake City, Florida, where he had been living, they found six to eight knives, multiple ropes and shoelaces, and journals. They also found women’s underwear and lingerie, many with the tags cut off, stuffed in a cooler at the back of the unit. On cross-examination, defense attorney John Pyrski pointed out that investigators could not determine to whom any of the items belonged.

A computer analyst testified that when he searched a hard drive found in the storage unit, he discovered “very graphic” videos that had been downloaded from the internet. Four videos, the analyst said, showed a woman being beaten, tortured, bound and raped while she screamed and pleaded for help.

A jury was seated, opening statements were given and testimony began Monday as Artman stands trial for raping and murdering Sharon Hammack, a 29-year-old mother of two who was pregnant.

Her body was found Oct. 3, 1996, along 76th Street near Kraft Avenue. Crime scene specialist Jeffrey Gregus testified Tuesday that her body was wrapped up in an electric blanket, which was bound with the blanket’s electrical cords. Her arms were tied with shoelaces.

Artman was arrested after a forensic genealogist used DNA from the crime scene to track him down using public ancestry databases. He has served prison time for rape and lived in the Grand Rapids area when Hammack was murdered.

In an opening statement Monday, prosecutors said Artman hated women and that he had written in journals that he never felt guilty for committing rape.

But Pyrski, the defense attorney, said the prosecution can’t prove Artman wrote the journals. He also said that because Hammack was a sex worker, the prosecution can’t prove sexual contact between her and Artman was not consensual.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Bartlett said the evidence will point to rape: Hammack, she said, had decided not to go with Artman again after a previous encounter. She also pointed out that Hammack was bound hand and foot.

In court Tuesday, a witness testified that Hammack was afraid of Artman, who was known as “Garry the truck driver.” The witness said Artman was a “creep” who would “get rough” and force sex workers to do things they didn’t want to do.

Hammack struggled with drug abuse, her family said, which led her to sex work. But she was a loving sister, mother and daughter, her sister told jurors Monday.

DNA also tied Artman, 65, to the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Shuck, whose body was found in Maryland in 2006. Whether he will stand trial in that case may be dependent on his health — he has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.