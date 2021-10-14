Day 3 of jail death hearing covers who should have checked on inmate

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The third day of a preliminary hearing of five Muskegon County jail employees continued with a focus on whether and how frequently the staffers should have checked on an inmate who died after suffering multiple seizures.

Sgt. David VanderLaan, Jamall Lane, Crystal Greve Jeffery Patterson and former jail nurse Aubrey Schotts are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April 2019 death of Paul Bulthouse, 39.

An undated courtesy photo of Paul Bulthouse. (The Bulthouse family)

Their preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to last two days. Instead, testimony into a third day Thursday and closing arguments didn’t being until after 5 p.m.

The day started with hours of questions from state prosecutors, who are trying to show that under jail policy, the deputies on duty should have been checking on Bulthouse every 15 minutes because he was on suicide watch.

Muskegon County Undersheriff Ken Sanford, the only witness for the day, was on the witness stand for hours, watching side-by-side video of deputies working and Bulthouse suffering seizures in his cell. An assistant attorney general worked to emphasize that the deputies were not checking on Bulthouse and never made note of his condition in their reports.

Attorneys for the defense argued that Bulthouse was not on high observation status, so deputies would not have to check on Bulthouse every 15 minutes. They also say checking on Bulthouse should have been on mental health staff.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send the case on to trial.

While an initial internal investigation from the sheriff’s office found no wrongdoing, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office took up the case after a Target 8 investigation that included surveillance video showing one of the deputies, Patterson, watching a seizure and then walking away.