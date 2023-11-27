GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A suicidal man shot and killed in his SUV by Grand Haven Public Safety officers in July was hit 21 times by gunfire, according to an autopsy report obtained by Target 8.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled the death a justifiable homicide, finding that Anthony Lyon, 66, of Grand Haven, had aimed the rifle at one of the responding officers.

The prosecutors’ report obtained Monday by Target 8 shows Lyon had called 911 at 4:30 a.m. on July 9 to say he had a gun, was going to kill himself, and that he was an organ donor.

He asked central dispatch to call a relative on his behalf, then hung up and didn’t answer when dispatchers tried calling him back.

The prosecutor’s report says Grand Haven Public Safety Officer David Karel was the first to respond. Karel joined the department two years ago.

Karel found Lyon sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV, armed with a 30-30 lever action rifle, with the driver’s side window open, according to the report.

The prosecutor’s report shows Lyon refused to raise his hands to the ceiling. “I’m not going to do that,” the report quotes him as saying, then told police there were two shells in the gun.

Moments later, according to the report, the second responding officer, Keegan Langworthy, was standing on the passenger side of the SUV when he saw Lyon pointing the gun at him, his left hand sliding toward the trigger.

“Believing that Officer Langworthy was going to be shot by Mr. Lyon, both officers began to fire their (9 mm) service pistols into the vehicle at Mr. Lyon,” according to the prosecutor’s report.

The autopsy report shows Lyon was shot 21 times, including 17 shots to the back and one to the back of the neck. Sixteen of the shots to the back were within a 12-by-6-inch space on the upper left side, hitting major organs, including his heart and lungs. The other shots hit him in the chest, face and an arm.

The side windows were “blown out” by gunfire, and “the back of the driver seat along with the headrest were full of bullet holes,” according to the Medical Examiner Investigator’s report.

Police said Lyon’s rifle, a Winchester Model 94-30, had a live round of ammunition in the chamber and was ready to fire.

The prosecutor’s report shows Lyon had written suicide notes to members of his family.

A relative later told police he had recently become “extremely depressed and started using drugs again,” according to the Medical Examiner Investigator’s report. A relative said he had been using crack cocaine.

The autopsy found amphetamines and cocaine in Lyon’s system.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.

Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher ruled the shooting justified in a report dated Sept. 12, finding that Lyon posed a threat not only to the officers but to a hospital employee who was walking in the parking lot and to nearby residents.

“The use of deadly force is authorized to protect another person or the officer from what is reasonably believed to be an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury,” the prosecutor wrote.

The prosecutor hasn’t released the report to the public.

Target 8 obtained it Monday from the Michigan State Police, which investigated the shooting.

Target 8 has reached out to the prosecutor repeatedly over the last two months, including Monday, asking for updates on the investigation. He has not returned our calls.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke also released the prosecutor’s report to Target 8 on Monday.

“The incident was thoroughly investigated by the Michigan State Police and thoroughly reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecutor, who determined the shooting was justified,” Hawke wrote in an email.