ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County sheriff’s deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.

Deputy Thomas Goggins, 42, will be charged with a moving violation causing death and moving violation causing serious impairment, court records show.

The crash happened the evening of June 12 at M-89 and 54th Street in Manlius Township, near Fennville. Authorities say the westbound cruiser hit a southbound GMC Acadia.

The passenger in the Acadia, 74-year-old Ofelia Nunez of Fennville, was killed. The driver, her husband Jose Nunez, was hospitalized.

The Nunezes had been married 53 years.

A memorial to Ofelia Nunez. (Courtesy family)

Jose Nunez after the crash that killed his wife. (Courtesy Nunez family)

An undated photo of Jose and Ofelia Nunez. (Courtesy Nunez family)

Both deputies in the cruiser were also taken to the hospital and then released.

An attorney representing Goggins told News 8 his client was doing exactly what he was trained to do by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office: chasing a speeding driver without lights and sirens. The defense attorney said there was a field training officer in the cruiser with Goggins at the time of the crash. He also said the driver of the Acadia made a ”rolling stop.”

Goggins, who is from the Middleville area, joined the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office in May as a patrol officer, the agency’s Facebook page shows.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. The violation causing death is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine and the violation causing injury is punishable by up to 93 days and a $500 fine.