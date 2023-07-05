Jeff Titus holds up the document that shows murder charges against him were dismissed. (June 1, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The same Michigan Attorney General’s Office that helped free Jeff Titus from prison earlier this year is now fighting his request for more than $1 million in wrongful conviction pay, according to court records.

Titus, 71, filed a lawsuit in June against the state seeking $50,000 for each of the 21 years he served in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office late last month filed documents saying it plans an affirmative defense — essentially going on the offensive — against Titus’s lawsuit. The AG’s Office asked Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Redford to dismiss the case, court records show.

“My first reaction is it seems like it’s a standard set of affirmative defenses that frankly have no application in this lawsuit,” Titus’s attorney, Wolf Mueller, said. “But the irony is it’s the same AG’s office who set Jeff Titus free. So it doesn’t really make a lot of sense in my mind.”

A jury in 2002 convicted Titus of the 1990 murders of hunters Jim Bennett and Doug Estes in Kalamazoo County without hearing anything about an alternate suspect — serial killer Thomas Dillon, who was identified by two witnesses. Dillon later died in prison.

A file photo of Jim Bennett. A file image of Doug Estes.

“This missing evidence is so powerful that in good conscience we could not ignore it,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press conference when Titus was released in February. “Mr. Titus did not receive a fair trial because this evidence was withheld, and justice requires an avenue for dismissal of the case.”

A Target 8 investigation in 2017 also revealed that cold case detectives who investigated the deaths ignored alibi witnesses that put Titus miles away at the time of the murders.

People who are wrongly convicted are eligible for $50,000 for each year in prison under a 2017 state law. But the law says just being exonerated isn’t enough. The wrongfully convicted must file a lawsuit against the state and prove that new evidence set them free.

“New evidence is evidence that was not presented at trial,” Titus’s attorney said. “It’s clear that the serial killer evidence was not presented at Jeff Titus’s original trial where he was convicted, so that meets the definition.”

Mueller said he believes the AG’s division that defends the state against lawsuits is not communicating with the wrongful conviction unit that helped set Titus free.

“I think at the end of the day, when the two talk to each other, the two departments, the case will be resolved,” he said. “But until then, I think it’s just a matter of lawyers doing what lawyers do.”

An AG spokesperson called the filing “procedural.” She said the office is still reviewing the case to determine if Titus qualifies for wrongful conviction funds.

Titus’s attorney said he also expects to file a separate civil suit against the Kalamazoo County cold case team that investigated Titus. The $1 million from the state, he said, is not enough.

“I don’t think anybody would consider that to be adequate compensation for the harm that Jeff Titus went through for 21 years and continues to go through,” Mueller said. “You don’t lose that emotional distress, that PTSD, simply by getting free. You don’t get put back to where you were the day before you were arrested.”