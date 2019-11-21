30-year-old mystery solved: ‘196 Jane’ ID’d through genealogy

At 6 p.m., Target 8 breaks down one of the earliest investigations in the nation to use genealogy testing, in that case to catch a child killer.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirty years after a hunter stumbled across the skeletal remains of a woman off I-196 in Van Buren County, she finally has a name: Maria White Bateman.

Bateman, 28, was from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“It sounds like she had a lifestyle in which she was living on the street a little bit and somewhat transient,” Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen said. “So the fact that we have somebody from Oklahoma City who made it up to Michigan could be explained in that way.”

The tool that allowed police to identify Bateman: genealogy testing.

It’s being heralded as the biggest investigative breakthrough since fingerprints at the turn of the century and DNA in the mid-1980s.

In April, state police, partnering with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, submitted a femur bone from the skeletal remains to be compared against DNA submitted to a public genealogy database.

“We had done everything we could on those remains though the years,” Christensen explained. “Dental records, CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) entries, everything we could do, and we were not able to make an identification.”

But after 30 years of investigative efforts, forensic genealogy testing developed a possible match in just five weeks.

After reaching out to friends and relatives of Bateman’s in Oklahoma City, police, through additional investigation, were able to confirm the skeletal remains discovered in Covert Township in 1998 were Bateman’s.

Family had filed a missing person’s report decades ago.

The case is now classified as a death investigation as Michigan State Police work to determine whether Bateman was a victim of homicide.

“The detectives at the Paw Paw Post have been conducting interviews,” Christensen said. “They’ve been working on this very hard to make a determination on the circumstances of what happened and how she came to be in Michigan.”

Christensen said Bateman’s identification is just the beginning.

MSP’s Fifth District, which covers nine counties, is the primary agency on six other remains cases. The earliest remains of the six were found in 1979, the most recent in 2014. The Fifth District, which is piloting the genealogy testing process for Michigan State Police is working to submit samples from those six cases for testing, a process it hopes to complete in the next year.

“It’s unbelievable,” Christensen said. “It’s just a really powerful tool. When you look at the ages of these cases and the amount of work that’s gone into them, to have a tool where you can get a potential pointer to an identification, that’s huge.”

