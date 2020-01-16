3 decades later, Alpine Manor killer released from prison

Catherine Wood appears in court via video for a hearing on Dec. 18, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WOOD) — One of two women convicted of murdering several elderly patients at a Walker nursing home in the late 1980s is free.

Catherine Wood was released Thursday morning from a federal prison in Tallahassee. She is expected to go live with family in South Carolina.

In 1987, Wood and Gwen Graham killed at least five patients — and possibly as many as a dozen — at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home, where the women were nurse’s aides. Wood testified against Graham at trial, saying she was the lookout while Graham smothered the victims — though detectives believed Wood was more involved that she let on.

Graham was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mae Mason, 79, Edith Cook, 98; Marguerite Chambers, 60; Myrtle Luce, 95; and Belle Burkhard, 74.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Wood pleaded to second-degree murder in Chambers’ death and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

In September 2018, the Michigan Parole Board granted her parole. Victims’ family members tried to stop it, but a Kent County judge ruled in October of last year that she should be released.

The Walker detective who worked the case fears Wood will kill again.

“For safety reasons, I wouldn’t want my grandchildren or elderly patients around her,” retired Detective Roger Kaliniak told News 8. “She’s a serial killer and she could do it again, and most of them do.”

Wood was in a federal prison to keep her away from Graham, who will spend the rest of her life at Michigan’s only women’s prison.