Suspect, victim identified in Oshtemo Twp. shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the names of the suspect and victim that were involved in a shooting in Oshtemo Township Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Coddington Lane near 11th Street.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect arrested Monday is Jennifer Coelho, 42. She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and felony firearm.

Coelho is at the Kalamazoo County Jail Wednesday afternoon with a bond set at $500,000.00.

Authorities identified the victim as Robert Robinson, 47. He remains at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.