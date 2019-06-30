Suspect shoots into crowd, injures man in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after a suspect shot into a crowd where more than 100 people were gathered on the street early Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dealing with large crowds in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue, one block north of W. North Street, when someone shot into a crowd just before 3 a.m.

Authorities say a 21-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound shortly after the shots were fired. The crowds were largely uncooperative.

The severity of the man’s injuries is unclear and suspect information is unknown at this time.

KDPS was assisted by Michigan State Police, Western Michigan University Police, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police and the Portage Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KDPS at (269) 488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.