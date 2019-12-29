Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested in connection to an robbery in Kalamazoo.

Police say it happened in the 1000 block of N. Rose Street around 11:30 Saturday night.

The victim told police what the suspect looked like, so police brought in a K-9 to help track down the suspect.

Police say they found the suspect several houses away, trying to hide the stolen items.

The 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for unarmed robbery and put in the Kalamazoo county jail.

The victim’s belongings were recovered and returned.