Stolen gun from Texas found in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are facing firearm and drug related charges after a shots fired incident Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 1500 block of N Church Street for an unrelated incident when they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers found a vehicle that they believed was involved, and found a gun inside the car. The people in the car were detained while police gathered evidence.

Police say they found bullet casings while searching for any possible victims.

While authorities searched the vehicle, they found 3 guns, one was stolen from Texas. A 33-year-old Kalamazoo resident and a 26-year-old Kentwood resident were arrested in connection.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.