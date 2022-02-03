Woman seriously injured when pickup, semi collide

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash east of Centreville early Wednesday.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on M-86 near Rambadt Road in Nottawa Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, a 65-year-old from Centreville, was driving a pickup truck east when it crossed the centerline. The pickup hit a westbound semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries that authorities said are life-threatening.

The driver of the tanker truck, a 35-year-old Constantine man, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.