Woman seriously injured after crash near White Pigeon

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lutz Road and Dickinson Road in Florence Township.

A 27-year-old man from Three Rivers was driving on Dickinson Road and did not stop for the stop sign at Lutz Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Thursday release.

He hit the car of a 58-year-old woman from Sturgis, deputies say.

Authorities say she was air lifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the man was not injured and was ticketed for not stopping for the stop sign.

