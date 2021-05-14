Woman sentenced to pay thousands in restitution in cat hoarding case

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who pled guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to pay thousands in restitution and court costs.

Diana Pitone, who had more than 150 cats taken from her home in 2020, was sentenced around 2:30 p.m. Friday to pay $4,964.58 in restitution to the St. Joseph County animal control, and around $60 in court costs.

She had pled guilty to animal cruelty on April 16.

When authorities removed the cats from her Park Township home in August of 2020, officials said the cats taken ranged from newborns to adults. Two of them needed to be euthanized immediately and several others appeared to have health issues.

The house was in deplorable condition and deemed unsafe for humans, according to the township.

At the sentencing she made clear the situation had started out with good intentions. Both her attorney and the judge made note of the fact that she has no record.

A photo from a cat hoarding investigation in St. Joseph County on Aug. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Park Township)

Pittone said at the sentencing that she apologizes to her friends and neighbors.