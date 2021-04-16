Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty in cat hoarding case

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a cat hoarding case in St. Joseph County.

Diane Pitone pleaded guilty on Thursday to animal cruelty, according to court records.

In August 2020, authorities removed more than 150 cats from the Park Township house, north of Three Rivers. Park Township officials said the cats taken from the home ranged from newborns to adults. Two of them needed to be euthanized immediately and several others appeared to have health issues.

The house was in deplorable condition and deemed unsafe for humans, according to the township.

A photo from a cat hoarding investigation in St. Joseph County on Aug. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Park Township)

Later that month, authorities said more than 60 cats were removed from a home in Three Rivers. The second home belongs to Pitone’s boyfriend, who told police all, but a few cats belong to her.