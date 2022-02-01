What road crews need from you as snow falls

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The salt plows at St. Joseph County Road Commission’s bay may have been quiet as of Tuesday afternoon, but that wasn’t going to last long.

A crew of at least 25 drivers on plows and pickups were standing by for another round of wintry wrath. Managing director John Lindsey explained that the order of roads to treat first was already in place.

“We generally go after our primary roads first, then down to our local roads — the less-traveled roads — and the subdivisions are always last,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said that will happen closer to Wednesday morning, when the bulk of the snow will be dumping on the area.

For crews to have a clean sweep and salt, he urged homeowners to have their cars parked in their driveway, not on the street.

“You will be plowed in. You will be shoveling a lot of snow to get out,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, it makes it harder for us, We’ve got to come back then and push that snow back farther.”

He is also asking parents to keep their kids away from the edge of the road.

“The weight of the snow coming off the end of these plows… it can kill somebody,” Lindsey explained. “Stay back, away from the plows.”

Most of all, have patience.

“Give us a chance to clean (the roads) up,” Lindsey said. “People are worried the minute it gets slippery; they want us out there. I only have one crew of guys. I can only spend them for so long, you know. To work a 12-hour shift behind the wheel of a plow truck is a big ask.”

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office also issued a travel advisory for the snowstorm from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, prompting county leaders to encourage residents to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

“Our guys are ready, plenty of salt,” Lindsey said. “We’re just waiting to see what hits.”