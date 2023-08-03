THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Three Rivers is reminding people to run their water before using it to flush lead after tests returned lead results above the state “action level.”

In a Thursday release, Three Rivers said a new water testing method under 2018 updates to Michigan Lead and Copper Rule “was expected to result in higher lead levels, not because the water source or quality for residents has changed but because the act has more stringent sampling procedures.”

The city said it recently found more lead service lines. When it tested the water for 47 homes, six of those homes were found to have lead levels above 15 parts per billion. That pushed the city past the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s “action level.”

What that means is the city will roll out more educational outreach, continue sampling every six months, assess how corrosive the water is and replace lead service lines.

Three Rivers said it will distribute a “comprehensive public education document about lead” soon. It will collect at least 40 water samples every six months and review results to decide what action, if any, needs to be taken.

The city stressed that action level is meant to measure the effectiveness of corrosion control and that it’s not a health standard.

“The goal for lead in drinking water is 0 ppb,” it wrote, “there is no safe level of lead in the blood.”

But the city did not advise people to stop drinking the water in their homes.

It explained that water may pick up lead from lead pipes, solder, plumbing and fittings. That means that the more time water sits in the pipes, the more lead it may leach. If the water has been sitting for a few hours, you can flush the lead by running the water before drinking it or cooking with it.

People whose homes have lead service lines should run the water for at least five minutes. People without lead service lines need only run the water for between 30 seconds and two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

If you don’t know whether your home has a lead service line, check to find out. You can reach out to the Three Rivers Department of Public Services at 269.273.1845 for a service line inspection or to learn about getting your water tested.

You can also install a certified lead filter. If a child under 18 or pregnant person lives in the home, if a child frequently visits or if a household member is enrolled in Medicaid or the WIC program, you can get a free filter at the Three Rivers Department of Public Services or the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

People are advised not to use hot water for drinking, preparing food or cooking, or preparing baby formula. They are reminded that boiling the water does not reduce the amount of lead in it.

The state has information online about how businesses can mitigate lead.