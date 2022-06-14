THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the middle of a heat wave, thousands of people in St. Joseph County are still without power Tuesday after Monday night’s storms.

Many Three Rivers residents suffered the worst of it. Terry Holderman was standing right near his front down when a tress came crashing down around 9 p.m. Monday, closing off East Michigan Avenue.

“I was in the front room there and watching out the door when all this come. This big tree fell. And it even shook my house down here,” Holderman said. “Thank God no one got hurt.”

That tree didn’t hit any power lines, but two other trees fell on top of one Three Rivers family’s home.

Melissa Berry was sitting in her basement when the trees leveled her house and the storms knocked out her power.

“(I’m) very overwhelmed,” Berry said. “I’ve never had to deal with anything of this magnitude. We were planning a family vacation at the end of this month and I may have to call my children and say we can’t go because we don’t know how much the insurance is going to help us.”

She called the electric company three times. She has no idea when her power would come back.

“I’m on disability. He’s 62. It’s 110 degrees in the sun,” she said.

Although a family member loaned her and her husband a generator, she’s still without water.

“I take a nebulizer for my COPD four times a day. Thankfully someone loaned us a generator so if I do need it I have it,” she said. “No water. I did have two jugs of water I got before they came. But how long is that going to last?”

A Monday storm brought down a tree onto a garage along M-60 in Three Rivers. (June 14, 2022)

Marissa Norris cleans up storm damage at her Three Rivers home. (June 14, 2022)

A large tree brought down across East Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers. (June 14, 2022)

A Monday storm brought down a tree onto a garage along M-60 in Three Rivers. (June 14, 2022)

Over near the airport, Marissa Norris has been without power since 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“I have been cleaning up the yard all day all morning. I took work off so that I could hopefully get a jumpstart on this before it’s even hotter tomorrow,” she said.

Her house is getting hotter and she’s worried about her fridge and freezer, both stocked with groceries.

“It’s been pretty hot. Been trying to stay hydrated. Drinking Gatorade while we’re doing this yard work. Just trying to keep the house shut up, curtains shut, blinds shut so that the house stays as cool as possibly can with this heat today,” she said. “We have a deep freezer downstairs too. So that has a lot of our beef and our venison and frozen vegetables and stuff like that in there that would be a huge loss if we lose all that.”

As both families continue to deal with damage during the intense heat, they told News 8 they’re lucky things aren’t any worse.

“You know we’re still here. We’re still here,” Berry said.

The heat isn’t going anywhere just yet: It’s expected to remain in the mid-90s on Wednesday.