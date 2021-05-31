Two injured after crash near Nottawa

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a crash in Nottawa Township Saturday.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at Findley Road at the intersection of Nottawa Road.

A driver going eastbound on Findley Road pulled into the path of a pickup truck going northbound on Nottawa Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday release.

Authorities say the pickup truck rolled over from the crash.

The pickup driver, a 34-year-old woman from Sturgis, and a 12-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Department said the other driver, a 23-year-old man from Naperville, Ill., was ticketed for failing to yield.

Deputies do not believe speed of alcohol were factors.