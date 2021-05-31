Two injured after crash near Nottawa

St. Joseph County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police siren generic siren generic police lights_1545178969890.jpg.jpg

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a crash in Nottawa Township Saturday.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at Findley Road at the intersection of Nottawa Road.

A driver going eastbound on Findley Road pulled into the path of a pickup truck going northbound on Nottawa Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday release.

Authorities say the pickup truck rolled over from the crash.

The pickup driver, a 34-year-old woman from Sturgis, and a 12-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Department said the other driver, a 23-year-old man from Naperville, Ill., was ticketed for failing to yield.

Deputies do not believe speed of alcohol were factors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!