FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township. Firefighters responding to the fire were told there might be residents inside, the Three Rivers Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Two Three Rivers firefighters went inside the home to look for the residents, while firefighters with the Fabius-Park Townships Fire Department fought the fire with hoses.

The “fire conditions rapidly deteriorated” while they were searching, Three Rivers FD said, and the two firefighters had to get out.

Both had minor burns, the fire department said. They were treated and released.

Firefighters found that no one was inside the home. A dog was rescued from the home and was not hurt.

Damage to firefighter helmets following a fire in Flowerfield Township. (Courtesy Three Rivers Fire Department)

“This outcome would not have been as good without the excellent working relationship we have with (Fabius-Park Townships Fire Department),” the Three Rivers Fire Department said. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers men and woman in the fire service face everyday all over the world. We thank the community for your continued support!”