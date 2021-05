THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two boats and other items were stolen during a break-in at a Three Rivers garage.

The break-in was discovered Tuesday in the 56000 Block of North Main Street, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday release.

Authorities say multiple items were stolen, including two boats and some power tools.

The break-in is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 269.467.9045.