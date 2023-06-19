THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Three Rivers are preparing to openly celebrate the LGBTQ community for the first time in the city’s history.

Three Rivers’ first-ever Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take over downtown, featuring live music, food, vendors and a drag show.

The city plans to shut down Main Street and Portage Avenue for the celebration.

“We’ve been planning this festival for about a year now. Myself and a wonderful team of eight other committee members that have been doing amazing work,” said Andrew George, founder of Three Rivers’ Pride.

A poster for the inaugural Three Rivers Pride Festival.

George said the inspiration to host this event in his hometown stemmed from a controversy in November 2021 when the school board decided to ban pride flags in classrooms. Dozens of people showed up to the school board meeting to protest, including George.

“Whether or not it was because of our protest or whatever the case may be, the school board did decide that day that they would rescind the ban and allow pride flags to go back up.”

Not long after that decision was made, George said a friend of his reached out to ask if he’d be interested in standing downtown to hold signs and flags, showing support for people in the LGBTQ community. Wary at first, George finally decided to participate.

“We came down here, we held our signs, we held our flags and to our surprise, over 90% of all the responses we got were more than positive. They were amazing, and I think that was the first day that I thought, hey, I think we can have a pride festival here, and here we are.”

Three Rivers Pride is free to attend, but tickets for the drag show are $15. The show runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the Riviera Theatre. Other activities will continue downtown for those who don’t attend the show.

Inaugural Pride events have been popping up in other cities as well, including Grand Haven, which hosted its first festival on June 10.

“All these communities have their different reasons why this year was their year to start their festival, and I’m just happy that we could be a part of that same movement,” George said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our community come together. I can’t wait to see just how many people are truly supportive here in Three Rivers and I think that by being together and celebrating, we can show the rest of the community that we’re a community of acceptance.”

Safety is a big concern at many of these events, as the LGBTQ community continues to see sharp increases in hate crimes, according to a report from The Marshall Project.

“Safety is obviously paramount. We are aware of the atmosphere of the world right now,” George said.

He went on to say that there will be private security as well as officers from the Three Rivers Police Department on site and that they “have a plan for anything that could possibly happen, but we’re hoping for an amazing day of love and acceptance.”