Three Rivers PD: 2 robbery suspects arrested after 2 police chases

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Tuesday morning robbery in Three Rivers led to two police chases and the arrest of two Sturgis residents.

Just before 4 a.m., officers with the Three River Police Department were sent to a robbery in the 400 block of 8th Avenue.

While officers were at the scene, deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, the police department said. The vehicle fled but was later stopped on North River Road near Hebron Road.

Officials say the driver, a 25-year-old Sturgis woman, was taken into custody.

The passenger, a 28-year-old Sturgis man, ran from the scene. Police say he stole a vehicle from a business on Hebron Road and was pursued into Cass County where the vehicle crashed on U.S. 12, near Five Points Road.

The man was brought to Elkhart, Indiana for medical treatment before being taken into custody. Officials say he is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say charges will be sought from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.