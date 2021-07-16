Three Rivers man killed when car hits tree

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a crash south of Three Rivers early Friday.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Lutz Road near Roy’s Place in Florence Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound driver lost control, causing his car to leave the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old Gerardo Menendez of Three Rivers, died at the scene.

Authorities say speed appeared to be a factor and Menendez was not wearing a seat belt, but that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.