Three Rivers Health becoming part of Beacon Health System

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers Health is joining the Beacon Health System.

Three Rivers says that under a recently finalized agreement, it will become Beacon’s eighth hospital and the first in Michigan. The nonprofit Beacon has a number of hospitals in Indiana.

Beacon says it will invest some $20 million in Three Rivers Health over the next five years to improve facilities.

“After a long process of determining the best route for the future of Three Rivers Health, we could not be more excited to partner with Beacon Health System,” Three Rivers Health President and CEO Dave Shannon said in a Monday statement. “Our organization’s values, beliefs and cultures are very much aligned. Having the support of a larger health system also allows us to operate more efficiently and will better equip us to serve our patient’s needs. We look forward to the possibilities of enhancing Three Rivers Health and the additional services that we will be able to offer our communities as the product of this partnership.”

The Three Rivers hospital currently has 60 beds. It also runs 16 clinics, including a rehabilitation center.