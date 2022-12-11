THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.

Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Dec. 7 it would be shutting down after more than 100 years. The editor and publisher cited the paper’s financial situation.

On Sunday, it announced it was purchased by Mike Wilcox “to prevent its demise.”

“I think I know how to make a newspaper work, even a printed paper,” Wilcox said in the announcement. “I still believe the Three Rivers community is very viable.”

Wilcox owns a local newspaper group, Three Rivers Commercial-News said. Wilcox Newspapers also owns Allegan County News, The Clare County Review, The Courier-Leader and other local publications, according to its website.

Three Rivers Commercial-News will print once a week on Fridays, instead of biweekly. It will restart its publication on Dec. 16.