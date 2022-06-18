BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers are in critical condition after a Friday afternoon crash involving four vehicles.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of US-12 and Burr Oak Road for a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding deputies learned that a 16-year-old was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound and crossed the centerline, hitting a Buick Encore. The Buick was driven by 20-year-old Nayeli Delapaz-Arroyo. The Silverado then continued west and crashed head-on with Nissan NV3500, driven by Juan Nino-Ramirez.

The Silverado became disabled on the road and an eastbound Chevy Silverado hit the Silverado.

The 16-year-old driver and their 17-year-old passenger were airlifted to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said they are in critical condition. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

A passenger in the van was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation