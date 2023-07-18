WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a push to save it, a historic building in downtown White Pigeon is coming down.

In a joint release dated Monday, the village and property owner Union Hall Block Building, Inc. said they have “agreed to work closely together towards a successful resolution of the removal” of the building on E. Chicago Road at Kalamazoo Street that previously housed the Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar.

“Removing a historical building in any community is never an easy decision,” the release said. “This one, in particular, was difficult because it involves the removal of the Tasty Nut Shop which served this community for over 100 years.”

The building has already been condemned The village zoning administrator previously explained that a structural engineer determined it had “outlived its life” and was beyond repair. The nonprofit Union Hall Block Building Inc. was convinced it could be stabilized and saved.

But that proved simply too expensive, the Monday release said. It was expected to cost more than $3 million and efforts to raise that money failed, with the owner citing “a difficult time in our economy for all nonprofit organizations.”

The Monday release said bringing the building down would be “no small task” but that the village and nonprofit would work to minimize its effects on day-to-day activities of others.