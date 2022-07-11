PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously hurt when his SUV flipped and hit a fence in Park Township on Friday.

Around 6 a.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were sent to Moorepark Road near Stevens Lane for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a Nissan SUV, driven by a 21-year-old Three Rivers man, was heading eastbound on Moorepark Road. The vehicle went off the right edge of the road and the driver over-corrected. The SUV then went off the left side of the road, flipped and hit a fence, the sheriff’s office said.

The Three Rivers man was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A mechanical issue is a possible factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was cited for an equipment violation.

The crash remains under investigation.