NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person suspected of breaking into multiple cars and garages near Nottawa has been arrested.

On Aug. 24, deputies investigated multiple thefts from cars and entries into garages in Nottawa Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

After an investigation with multiple agencies a suspect was arrested in Kalamazoo County by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, officials say.

The thefts are still being investigated.