STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Sturgis community will be having a new ambulance service starting May 1.

After voting last year to drop the contract with LifeCare ambulance, the city commission voted in a special meeting on Dec. 15, 2021 to start its own ambulance service through the Sturgis Department of Public Safety – Fire Division.

“This recommendation is made due to challenges for LifeCare staffing ambulance services in our area and resulting declines in level of service and increases in anticipated subsidy costs,” the proposal reads.

With the new ambulance service, basic and advanced life support would be provided based on the call type. The proposal says that no hospital-to-hospital transfers would be provided, only emergency call responses.

Three new employees were hired as part of the minimum startup staffing. Three or four staff members would be on each shift, depending on the time of day, the proposal says.

Two ambulances along with the associated equipment will be purchased, the proposed purchase price is roughly $588,700.

Patients will be taken to either Three Rivers, Coldwater or LaGrange Parkview. According to the proposal, if there is a imminent threat to life or limb, the patient would be taken to the closest appropriate facility. If there isn’t a threat to life or limb, the patient will be take to the closest appropriate facility of facility of their choice.