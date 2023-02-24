STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man believed to have murdered a woman and mutilated her body has entered a plea.

Wade Eugene Allen pleaded no contest Jan. 30 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree murder and mutilation of a body.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for March 3, but was adjourned. Allen is now expected in court April 28 for a status conference. A court staff member did not have the reason for the change.

Allen was arrested in May 2019 after a tip about a body led police to his Sturgis apartment, where they found the remains of Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as a conviction at sentencing.