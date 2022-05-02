STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old Sturgis man has been arrested on several child pornography charges.

The Michigan State Police said that Clayton Warren was arrested for possession, manufacturing and dissemination of child sexually abusive material and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

The investigation started after the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Warren’s online activity involving child sexual exploitation.

Warren has been arraigned. MSP said that the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has issued 18 felony charges from the investigation.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct, 20 years for each count of child sexually abusive material aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime, MPS said.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. For resources visit the NCMEC website and MSP ICAC Task Force website.