BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle driver died after hitting a tree in Burr Oak Township Saturday, troopers say.

It happened on private property on Maystead Road, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the driver, a 60-year-old man from Sturgis, lost control and hit the tree head-on.

He died on scene, according to MSP. His name was not released as of Tuesday evening.

The driver was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, troopers said.

The motorcycle passenger, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.