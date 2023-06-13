BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle driver died after hitting a tree in Burr Oak Township Saturday, troopers say.
It happened on private property on Maystead Road, according to a release from Michigan State Police.
Troopers said the driver, a 60-year-old man from Sturgis, lost control and hit the tree head-on.
He died on scene, according to MSP. His name was not released as of Tuesday evening.
The driver was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, troopers said.
The motorcycle passenger, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was taken to a local hospital.
The crash is under investigation.