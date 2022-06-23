CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man has been found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Twenty-four-year-old Adalberto Garcia, who also goes by Jacob, was convicted of using a computer of a crime and two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material after a two-day trial, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Garcia was busted in April 2021 after a tip came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC had linked a tip from SnapChat to a screen name and Garcia’s address. Michigan State Police took up the case and ultimately searched Garcia’s home.

Garcia has a previous conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was on probation when he was charged in the child porn case, prosecutors say. He is a register sex offender in Michigan because of that 2019 conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 22. As a second-time offender, Garcia faces 20 years in prison.